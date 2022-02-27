Tracee Ellis Ross recently appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The hair care guru looked amazing in a vibrant pink look!

Image credits: Reproduction

The Black-ish star always brings the fashion and good laughs wherever she goes! She appeared in a two toned pink, Preen By Thornton Bregazzi dress from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection. The dress has a cut out, detailed feature near the chest and both elbow areas.

Ross completed the look with $1,425 pink Satin Versace platform pumps.

This look was styled by Karla Welch.

You can purchase the fashionable pumps here!

