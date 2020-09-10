Throwback Thursdays #TBT: Style Evolution of Kim Kardashian

Happy Thursday! Every Thursday, we highlight the style evolution of a celebrity whose looks has been known to capture the attention the industry. Today, we are honoring Kim Kardashian and her style evolution throughout the 2000s:

Kim Kardashian’s persona is a polemic one and her style is no different.

From her start at the spotlight as Paris Hilton‘s assistant and matching bag partner, her looks and career have surely come a long way.

Kim has changed stylists and eras over the years, but always staying true to her favorite features in clothing: sexy and luxurious.

One of the greatest influencers to Kim Kardashian style and its evolution is her husband Kanye West. When they started dating in 2011, Kim’s style started to focus more on couture and luxury brands: Balmain, Givenchy, Lanvin, Roberto Cavalli are some of the names that come to mind.

It could be said that Kim Kardashian’s current style is a mix of vintage pieces from names like John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, and Mugler along with cool and hip designers like Mowalola, Maisie Wilen, and Charlotte Knowles. Of course, she regularly wears her husband’s Yeezy brand, to which she could be credited as muse and main ambassador.

Considering her history in fashion, we can for sure expected a new evolution in her style coming soon!

Thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s style evolution?