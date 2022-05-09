Last Friday May 6th marked the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in held in New York City. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the most stand-out talent in entertainment emerging from the LGBTQ community, welcoming guests and nominees to bring their all to the red carpet. The looks were bold, romantic, funky and quite frankly altogether brilliant! Here are the top five best-dressed celebrities of the evening:

Ariana DeBose in custom Jason Wu

Photo: Getty

The Westside Story actress arrived in a custom white Jason Wu number styled by Zadrian and Sarah with Santoni heels, Zameer Kassam earrings and ring. To top it all off her hair was sleeked by Takisha Hair and makeup by Andrea Tiller.

Kandi Burruss in Halpern

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Kandi Burruss and her team won ‘Outstanding Broadway Performance’ for her hit play Thoughts Of A Colored Man. She glowed in an electric Halpern suit and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels with styling by Jeremy Haynes. Her makeup artist George Miguel Arnone and hairstylist Jodie also nailed the look!

Laverne Cox in Marmar Halim

Photo: IG/Reproduction @glaad

Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli, Laverne Cox wore a Marmar Halim dress and necklace, Melis Goral Jewelry earrings and Garo Sparo mesh embroidered gloves to this year’s GLAAD Awards. Urusla Stephen gave her a sultry bed-head style while Deja Smith finished off the look with a smoky eye.

Kat Graham

Photo: Courtesy of GLAAD

Looking fierce as ever, went for a bold, platinum blond pixie cut by Peter Gray Hair and a strong shouldered Dolce & Gabbana jacket with lace pants. Stylist Schanel Bakkouche did a glorious job on this one!

Tommy Dorfman in Valentino

Photo: Getty

Tommy Dorfman walked the red carpet in a Valentino SS22 floral gown and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. The outfit was styled by Taylor Angino, and the no-makeup make up look was achieved to perfection by Shayna Gold while the wet hair look was done by Blake Erik.

What say you?