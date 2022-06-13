With Broadway back in full affect thanks to a post-pandemic revival, this year’s 75th annual Tony Awards was quite the spectacle. Celebrating the best in theatre acts, the energy was charged and so were some of the fashions as celebrity talents marched the red carpet into the Radio City Music Hall in New York City! Looping you on what you may have missed, here are the best looks of the evening by far:

Vanessa Hudgens in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Photo: Getty

Vanessa looked chic and effortlessly so thanks to stylist Jason Bolden who dressed her in a ruched velvet Schiaparelli dress. The gown screams haute couture, fitted to her exact proportions with not an inkling of extra fabric in sight!

Jessica Frances Dukes in custom Marc Bouwer

Photo: Clifton Prescod

Actress Jessica Frances turned up in a custom Marc Bouwer illusion mesh dress styled by Mickey Freeman. With Erickson Beamon jewelry and Gianvito Rossi heels, the look was exceptionally executed!

Danielle Brooks in Viktor Luna

Photo: Trévon James

The ‘Color Purple’ actress arrived wearing Viktor Luna styled by Kelly Augustine. It was the movement of the gown that really made her a standout style maven!

Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty

The men also showed out in tailored suiting that could only be made to measure, Andrew Garfield being one of them in a classic black velvet Tom Ford ensemble.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty

Styled by Jason Bolden, Cynthia Erivo was undoubtedly amongst the best dressed wearing an exquisite Louis Vuitton white draped chiffon dress. The fitted bodice, dropped waist and cape train made this a total knockout!

Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty

Also wearing all white Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, actor Jeremy Pope couldn’t go wrong in his uber current, oversized suit.

Jesse Williams in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty

Jesse Williams came out in Them Browne looked dapper is ever.

Kara Young in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty

Nominated for best actress, Kara Young went all out setting the scene on fire in a shimmering burnt orange Christian Siriano ensemble. The look comprised of an ample, flowing skirt, a matching bra-top and cape.

LaChanze in custom Karen Sabag

Photo: Getty

LaChanze knows how to make an entrance as she arrived in a lime green halter neck dress with slit that was to die for!

Uzo Aduba in custom Cong Tri

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Styled by Shiona Turini, Uzo Aduba came out as the golden girl she will forever be wearing a pleated Cong Tri dress made just for her!

What do you think of the looks?

Main Image: Getty + Clifton Prescod