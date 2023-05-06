The ‘Peoples Princess’ please stand up. That would be Ice Spice of course.

The 23 year old bright ginger head beauty with African American and Dominican roots, has undoubtedly become a break-out star in the Hip Hop culture, with many of her songs reaching the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100-chart.

From the Bronx to Italy, Ice Spice has come along way and it’s partially thanks to record producer RiotUSA who saw her potential back in 2021. Over the course of two years, Ice Spice released numerous songs that gained traction with her most recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana,” receiving over 35 million views within just 3-weeks.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

We spotted the ‘Munch’ rapper in Florence, Italy and what better designer to wear that Italian designer, Emilio Pucci. After all, he’s been every celebrities go to designer when vacationing based on the execution of his colorful prints.

Ice Spice opted for a form-fitting two-piece long sleeve cropped top and maxi skirt that had Pucci’s identifiable multicolor crepe de chine Iride print. For shoe candy, she wore Pucci open-toe heels that also had the same print on the strap of her sandals and made her ensemble feel very cohesive. Most notable was her hair which was flatiron and flipped with a deep U-part showing her chameleon ability.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

It was just this past Monday that we captured Ice Spice in all her glory at her first Met Gala that Anna Wintour invited her too and she definitely held her ground in a white sequin and sheer custom gown by Balmain.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Many people thought that Ice Spice would be a one-hit-wonder, but the complete opposite is true. Her dedication and work-ethic had dubbed her the “People’s Princess” for a reason and we know that with such ammunition, she’s on her way to reach explosive success.