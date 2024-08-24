Fayah Athletics is igniting a new spark in the world of fashion, fusing active and streetwear to forge the future of luxury athleisure wear.

The designer, Ayo Abiola returns to the Bomb Fashion show for a second year in a row bringing a wealth of eye-catching prints, and technical patterns to the runway.

Fashion Week is no fret for the Canadian born creative who makes all her patterns from scratch. “All the prints are mine, and I put them together myself so that the fabrics are all unique,” shared Abiola.

In addition to their custom motifs, the Fayah Athletics brand offers a variety of contemporary styles, catering to both men and women.

From their colorful floral hoodie sets and chic crop tops, to their edgy biker shorts and artfully made joggers, Abiola’s collection takes fashion and comfort to the next level.

When it comes to their men’s streetwear and athletic apparel, think all-over print bomber jackets with brushed fleece fabric inside, and abstract windbreakers with breathable mesh lining.

Not to mention the brand’s unisex nylon canvas boots that are the quintessential boots for someone looking to make a statement.

This clothing line also has many sustainability components. Abiola who has a background in Biochemistry and Neuroscience, has an unwavering commitment to designing with an eco-conscious mindset. “Everything is eco-friendly, and I use recycled fibers, and organic cotton to make sure we remain eco-conscious,” shared Abiola.

Along with Fayah Athletics, under the ‘Fayah’ umbrella includes ‘Fayah Swim’ and ‘Fayah Fashion House, showing Abiola to be a triple threat. With her universal 3D printed designs, and ethical practices, Abiola is chartering a new path.

“My favorite part of being a designer is the creativity part of it, including adding the shiny and blinging elements, and all the components that are a little bit extra, and over the top,” said Abiola.

Fayah Athletics is working towards becoming a household name catering to fashion mavens across the globe. Ayo Abiola’s innovation and bold fashion aesthetic continues to make her a standout sensation.

Photo Credit: Www.Fayahathletics.com