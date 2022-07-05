The celebrity style sightings were a-plenty in New Orleans this past weekend as the black cultural hub welcomed thousands for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola! There were panel, performances and pop-ups to celebrate black beauty, black excellence and black wealth. In case you missed it, find some of the best looks to grace the festivities down below:

Lori Harvey in YSL

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Lori spoke on the Wealth and Power panel about her journey with SKN by Lori Harvey as an entrepreneur looking effortless in an all denim YSL number.

Chloe Bailey in Raisa Vanessa

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Chloe also spoke on stage during the ‘If Not For My Girl’ discussion alongside Ryan Destiny and Justine Skye! The birthday girl wore a 70s inspired asymmetrical dress by Raisa Vanessa, styled by Jennifer Udechukwu.

Toya Johnson in Herve Leger

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Toya Johnson wore a $625 Herve Leger bandage top and matching $425 skirt to the Disney x Essence brunch!

Tamron Hall in Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Also feeling the Disney vibes, Tamron Hall kicked it with Mickey Mouse sporting a $6,293 striped Brandon Maxwell dress! A fun fact about Mickey’s costume is that it was designed by Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Tamron was seen wearing a $2,290 Oscar de la Renta baby doll dress as well!

Ashanti in Alex Perry

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Spotted in a $2,200 Alex Perry pleated cape dress was Ashanti, styled by Tim B.

Janet Jackson in Norma Kamali

Photo: IG/Reproduction

During the Be Bold Dinner Party, Janet Jackson wore a $335 Norma Kamali Glen plaid dress.

Fashion Bomb Daily CEO Claire Sulmers was also on the scene at the Mielle Organics pop up where the fashion was non-stop! Here are some of our favorite outfits:

Letoya Luckett in Bronx and Banco

Photo: Drea Nicole

An ultra chic Letoya Luckett beamed in a $1,500 Bronx and Banco feathered dress with $1,495 Gianvitto Rossi BIJOUX sandals!

Monique Rodriguez in Fendi

Photo: Drea Nicole

Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez posed with festival goers wearing a full Fendi look.

Photo: Drea Nicole

Photo: Drea Nicole

Photo: Drea Nicole

Photo: Drea Nicole

Main Image: Drea Nicole + IG/Reproduction