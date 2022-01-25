It’s safe to say Telfar never ceases to amaze us with fire looks. From handbags to hats, and apparel, Telfar always surprises us with irresistible looks!

The latest? A clutch bag that was spied via @londongirlnyc ‘s Instagram story. The new bomb accessory can be worn as both a clutch and a cross body bag!

For now, the circular bag comes in only a charcoal tone, with a leather texture, shaped with the ubiquitous Telfar logo.

This new look will be dropping this Thursday January 27, 2022 at Telfar.com.

Will you be purchasing the new bag?

Images: @londongirlinnyc