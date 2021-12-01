Taina Williams stunned in a chic look for her recent outing with rapper G Herbo. The model’s outfit included a pair of faux leather cargo pants from Fashion Nova.

Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 No Rules At Dawn PU Cargo Pant in brick red. She paired the trousers with a tie-dye print cutout top and beige lace-up heeled booties. She rounded the look off with a black Hermès handbag.

The No Rules At Dawn PU Cargo Pant features the details of classic cargo pants with a stylish update of a faux leather-like appearance, achieved with PU material. The pants come with many pockets including front and back ones, a high waistline detail, and elastic ankle cuffs. Sizes for the trousers range up to XL.

