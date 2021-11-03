Taina Williams went all out for her son’s first Halloween, taking Essex to Nights of the Jack in Los Angeles which is offers a full Halloween experience. While visiting the event, she wore a comfy-looking grey jogger set from Fashion Nova.
Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $37.99 Don’t Test Me Zip Up Hoodie and $29.99 Don’t Test Me Jogger in heather grey. Coming together as a comfy set, the ensemble included a zip-up slightly cropped hooded jacket and pull-on joggers with an elastic waistband. While she opted for the heather grey colorway, both pieces also come in blush, olive green, and red.
Taina paired the grey jogger set with a white pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She dressed Essex up in a skull -inspired printed outfit and Nike Dunk sneakers.
Thoughts?