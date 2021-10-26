Taina Williams was spotted enjoying her trip to Mexico with her girls. For a night out, she stunned in a taupe sleeveless cutout maxi dress from Fashion Nova.
Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $37.99 Tulum Beaches Maxi Cover Up Dress in taupe. The dress features sexy cutouts, a high leg slit, and halter neckline held together by tonal brown straps. With such a stylish piece, it can be worn alone as a night-out dress or as a cover-up for your swimwear. While Taina rocks the taupe color option, it is also available in olive green.
Taina allowed the dress to steal the show, opting for gold hoops and bracelets as her accessories.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here.