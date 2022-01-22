Kanye West seems to be turning over a new leaf. He seems happier–he’s smiling more, dancing, and working on a new album with DJ Khaled:

DJ Khaled professed that he knew Ye before the world knew Ye. The old friends reunited to create magic in the studio, and we can’t wait to hear.

In Kanye’s latest song, Eazy, he sounds footloose and fancy free, extolling the virtues of his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, and talking about spending time with his kids. Is the old ‘Ye back?

We certainly hope so!

What say you?