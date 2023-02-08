If you’ve been anywhere online within the past few days, you’ve probably come across MSCHF’s latest design, the Big Red Boot.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

The accurately titled boots look like something lifted off from the cartoon Astroboy and feature a rubber TPU shell with an EVA sole, with a stamped MSCHF logo. These over-inflated stompers immediately went viral with mixed reviews, but one person, however, whose Team Big Red Boot is OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Photo: Adam Pantozzi

The NBA tunnel has become a platform for style, and Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most uniquely dressed stars in the league. While walking the tunnel before playing against the Lakers, he wore the Big Red Boots with the Loewe nappa leather zip-up hoodie and the Louis Vuitton washed wavy denim.

Photo: Loewe Photo: Louis Vuitton

The Big Red Boots will drop on February 16th for $350. Let Shai Alexander’s ‘fit serve as inspiration if you decide to cop.