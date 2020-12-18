Saweetie Stepped Out in a Vintage Vivienne Westwood Corset, JLUXLABEL ‘Krisana’ Skirt, and Giuseppe Zanotti Platform Heels Accessorized With Gold Vintage Moschino Garter

Rapper and fashionista-on-the-rise Saweetie gave us quite the moment last night with her latest look she shared on Instagram. Let’s get into the details:

Photography by @brandonalmengo

Saweetie stepped our in a vintage Vivienne Westwood Gold Label lace corset and 3-strand pearl, orb choker from Pechuga. She completed the look with a $40.99 JLUXLABEL “Krisana” skirt and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heeled sandals. Accessories included rings by 8 Other Reasons and a vintage gold Moschino belt which was turned into a garter (available at Debonair Vintage).

Her look was styled by Wilford Lenov, assisted by Kyle Hayes. Her makeup was done by Deanna Paley.

What say you?