Savannah James has been giving us looks after looks. She continued doing just that while in Cleveland for the All Star Weekend festivities that took place this past weekend.

The basketball wife and fashionista posed for her Instagram feed while wearing a patterned gray and white Thebe Magugu suit.

Image credit: Icon Tips via IG

She paired the suit with a mid length, powder blue Tibi over coat.

Image credit: Icon Tips via IG

She completed the sophisticated look with a white, mini By Far bag and $745 white Christian Louboutin pumps.

You can splurge and purchase the Louboutin pumps here!

This look was styled by Icon Billingsley. Bundles were provided by Alonzo Arnold and installed by @TheHairDiagram

How are we feeling this look?

Image credit: Icon Tips via IG