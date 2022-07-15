WOMEN AND WINE WEEKEND FEATURES 8 EVENTS, 3 DAYS, AND 20+ HEADLINERS CELEBRATING SISTERHOOD AND SUCCESS IN THE MELANIN METROPOLIS OF ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 12-15, 2022

All White Gala, Masquerade Ball, 90’s Party, Panels, Mixers, Workshops, Conferences and More…

Taj Travel Events LLC presents the BIGGEST networking event of the year!!! Hosted at the beautiful and elite Westin Peachtree Plaza, Downtown Atlanta, GA. Men and women in business, as well as in prestigious social spaces, will unite here and connect for mutual prosperity. The three-day, star-studded event features legends and greats such as Dr. Jackie, DJ Spinderella, and Ronnie DeVoe, as well as entrepreneurial moguls like Yandy Smith-Harris, Claire Sulmers, Marsau and Latisha Scott, and more! – Attendees will have the chance to fellowship and learn from our industry gurus in a way that is fun and versatile. Whether you are looking to mix and mingle with other industry professionals or experience the energy of trendsetters and trailblazers in their element while having a good time and drinking good wine, this weekend long event is for you. You will enjoy:

Active H.E.R. Women’s Conference

Millionaire Reveals Real Estate Workshop

Entrepreneur Networking Mixer

Relationship Panel

Wine Tasting

Celebrity Keynote Speakers

Welcome White Party

Masquerade Ball

90’s Party

Vendors

Entertainment

And More

Grab your girls, get your bags, and get ready to represent at this ALL-ACCESS WEEKEND event that is set to empower and inspire Female Bosses to change the game through business and community. Designed to challenge attendees to enhance their entrepreneurial experience, you will learn to level up by day and let loose at night at the nightly theme parties. There is truly something for everyone at this event and Taj Travel Events has spared no expense in bringing you an amazing weekend so DO NOT MISS IT!!! Meet us in Atlanta August 12-15, 2022, for Women & Wine Weekend, see you there!

Women and Wine Weekend 2022

Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta | August 12-15, 2022

210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

To purchase tickets, visit Women and Wine Weekend online: www.WomenAndWineWeekend.com

LINK TO BOOK ROOM: https://traveljoy.com/bookings/nJVerAUv2SnGLC4CdwMdGLz6

Group Rate: $155 per night

Media RSVP Link: https://forms.gle/Fux6BPUBoVfLas518

Talent RSVP Link: https://forms.gle/FC8mSwzzvMNsnJLo7