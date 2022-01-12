Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are back again with another couple style moment. The pair hit the streets for date night at Rihanna’s favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, with both wearing fashionable ensembles.
Rihanna wore a $2,500 Gucci x Balenciaga gilet and $550 maxi GG print silk shawl, worn as a head scarf, from the brands’ Hacker Project. Underneath her vest, it appeared the Fenty CEO was wearing a brown flowy dress. Rounding off the look, she completed the look with sold-out $1,290 Tom Ford Padlock snakeskin sandals and $870 Gucci oversize rectangular sunglasses.
A$AP Rocky wore Dior Spring/Summer 2015 artwork denim jacket and $689 Kapital Grandrelle sweat knit pants along with a checked shirt and graphic t-shirt. On foot, he rocked a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which are available for resale starting at $7,000. He finished the look off with a $165 Mimata Omon knit balaclava.
Thoughts?
Photos: Stan Potts