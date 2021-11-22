Reginae Carter was spotted volunteering for Hashtag Lunch Bag ATL along with mom Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing. While helping out, she wore a green look which included a Fashion Nova graphic t-shirt.
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Show Me The Money Bear Top. The crewneck tee comes with short sleeves and a bear-money graphic featuring the words “Show Me The Money”. Sizes range up to 3X.
Reginae paired the t-shirt with a green jacket, cargo pants, baseball cap, Bottega Veneta boots, and a black quilted handbag.
What say you? Shop the tee here.