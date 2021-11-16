Reginae Carter was spotted keeping it cozy in a comfy-looking three-piece sweater set from Fashion Nova. Discover how to get her look:
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Cotton Candy 3 Piece Sweater Short Set in multicolor. The set features a cropped sleeveless top, long cardigan, and high-waisted shorts in a knit sweater material.
Reginae paired the vibrant set with sunglasses, a necklace, and sneakers. She also opted for long, straight hair as her hairstyle of choice.
Loving this set? Score it now for 40% off here.