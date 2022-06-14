Visit and Subscribe to TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to see me swoon about Blue Ivy’s incomparable cuteness as she sat Courstide with Dad Jay Z last night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals:
I effuse, “The 10-year-old was dressed in all black, wearing a leather jacket over a Brown Skin Girl Merch tee from Mom Beyonce’s line, black pants, and Nike shoes. All of Blue’s internet aunties (ahem, me), swooned over how adorable she looked. The lovely images of her and her Dad are totally reminiscent of courtside photos of her Dad and Mom (who just so happen to be two of the most iconic Hip Hop and R&B artists of our generation).”
What say you?
