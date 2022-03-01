Visit TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read a quick recap of Off White’s Paris Fashion Week Show:
An Excerpt, “Apparently Abloh was prolific enough to produce enough designs for several seasons. His latest creations– voluminous high-low skirts, sequined separates, and knitwear infused with jolts of yellow– were showcased by iconic models Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Campbell, along with unexpected celebrities like Serena Williams and Jim Jones.“
Read more at TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com.
What do you think?