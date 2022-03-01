Visit TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read a quick recap of Off White’s Paris Fashion Week Show:

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

An Excerpt, “Apparently Abloh was prolific enough to produce enough designs for several seasons. His latest creations– voluminous high-low skirts, sequined separates, and knitwear infused with jolts of yellow– were showcased by iconic models Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Campbell, along with unexpected celebrities like Serena Williams and Jim Jones.

Read more at TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com.

What do you think?