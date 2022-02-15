Visit + Subscribe to theStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read fashion highlights from the Superbowl Halftime Show, along with recaps of shows like Sergio Hudson and Christian from New York Fashion Week.

I write, “The most talked about event in our world was not that the Rams won, but rather the game’s EPIC Halftime performance! Mary J Blige looked absolutely brilliant in custom Dundas, styled by Jason Rembert, along with Diamond hoops from her Sister Love MJB line.”

Credit: Getty

About Sergio Hudson’s show, I say, “Hudson told The State of Fashion, “We stepped out a little bit. I wanted to show the full gamut of who I am as a designer.” The brand’s co-creator Charles Lynch added, “The inspiration was inspired by the African Mbele tribe and their jewelry. We wanted to bring that story to how we live in Beverly Hills. So it’s like Africa meets Beverly Hills. What would Cher from Clueless wear on Safari?”

Read more + Subscribe here.

