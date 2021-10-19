Happy Monday!

Over the weekend, I co-hosted the Madonna Label’s Madonna Tour: a showcase of emerging designers including brands like King, Art Creation Design, Makarassi Couture, Shenell Renee, Retro Wave, and more.

I love hosting these types of events, as it offers the opportunity to discover new Bomb Designers!

Take a look at a few highlights below:

Art Creation Design is all about placing artistic canvases on athleisure clothing. This collection featured cute shorts, sports bras, and leggings, with singular flair. Learn more at ArtCreationDesign.com.

Shenell Renee presented items that could take you from day to night. In a short interview, she described her clothing as ‘exciting.’ Stand out pieces included sequined dresses, perfect for lighting up any night.

Makarassi Couture is the brainchild of Senegalese, Queen based designer who creates custom beaded gowns perfect for galas, proms, or weddings.

Imani Alston’s the Madonna Label closed the show, boasting dresses, skirts, and separates in a black and white color palette that could seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.

Fashion Show Guests Came Dressed to Slay!

A blue faux fur coat accented mixed prints, including snake print boots and Pucci shorts.

A platinum blond cropped cut and gold jewelry were the perfect accents to this chocolate hued corset dress.

We all love a monochrome moment! This Bombshell got it all the way right with a cut out top, zip leather skirt, and pink sandals.

Another monochrome moment, courtesy of this journalist, who accessorized with a heart shaped bag. Simple and cute!

Fashion Bombers were in the building! This gentleman bet on black for an effortless look.

Black on black is always chic! You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and we’re here for the YSL accessories. Bomb!

For the event, I of course represented for Fashion Bomb Daily Shop in a Mah Jing Wong ensemble and Cult of Coquette Pink pumps.

It was a fun time!

See anything you like?

To have Fashion Bomb Daily come and cover your next Fashion Show, email book@clairesulmers.com .

Images: Sone Jr/Artistic Chad Photography/Danni H Photo