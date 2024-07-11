The Mielle Organics ‘Beauty Con’ booth at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans allowed hair mavens to step inside the ‘Mielleverse’ where there was a magnitude of inspiration and innovation.

Founder Monique Rodriguez isn’t new to Essence Fest, and she returned this year with a bigger and better pop-up shop.

From tailored beauty insights, to celebrities on the scene advocating for their favorite Mielle Organics products, there were numerous experiential activations.

Over the weekend, the RN turned CEO put her best fashion foot forward. From a black and white Dolce & Gabbana polka dot mini dress, to a fuchsia pink Bronx & Banco lace runway look, she shut it down per usual.

Rapper and songwriter, Lady London was also in attendance and our Fashion Bomb correspondent Sheek was able to interview her about her outfit.

The New York native shared, “I have on a Dsquared choker, love Dsquared one of my favorites, my top is Kwame Adusei who is an African designer out of LA, and of course [my shoes] are Rene Caovilla.“

Contrary to Lady London’s black and white ensemble, singer Letoya Luckett dazzled in multicolor Cynthia Rowley dress with clear yellow pumps.

Similar to Luckett’s aesthetic, our Fashion Bomb CEO was also at the Mielle pop-up shop and opted for a nude sequins Staud dress, with her signature finger waves as she jammed out with Luckett, Lance Gross and many more.

Ahead, see more photos from the Mielle Organics ‘Beauty Con’ booth below and let us know your thoughts Bombers & Bombshells!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics, IG/Reproduction, @googleishuman