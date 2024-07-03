The annual BET awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson kicked off with a bang at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and what an unforgettable extravaganza.

From celebrities strutting down the red carpet in mesmerizing looks, to star-studded performances setting the crowd ablaze, the ceremony was nothing short of memorable for ‘cultures biggest night.‘

If anyone can usher in a new movement for the culture, it’s without a doubt singer Usher who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards at this year’s BET awards.

Usher, who began his career at the shy age of 14 with LaFace records and quickly rose to fame, was honored for all his contributions to the music industry over the past three decades.

For the joyous moment, he looked like a class act in a white Ralph Lauren suit jacket that he paired with a white button up shirt, and light blue denim jeans, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Usher’s family was attendance including his wife Jennifer Goicoechea who smile from ear to ear, as celebrities like Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer and Summer Walker paid tribute to her hubby.

Creative Director, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet had a “Bad Girl” linkup and were the ultimate dynamic duo. Hitting every song note and dance move on cue, we couldn’t get over how amazing their performance was.

Monet who won ‘Best Music Video’ and the ‘BET Her’ award, looked edgy on the red carpet in a black Samuel Lewis leather gown that was sickening.

Chlöe Bailey also opted for black in a sequins Monot gown that was characterized with a cutout at the bust, and fit the ‘Have Mercy’ singer like a glove.

When it came down to the fashion bomb couples, Duane Martin and Ashley Jones coordinated in seafoam green Fendi and Norma Kamali ensembles.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts looked spectacular in cobalt blue, while Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy were a fan-favorite with Timothy rocking a pink Di Petsa dress.

Ahead, see more stars who attended the 2024 BET awards and put their best fashion foot forward!

Tyla in Versace

Mariah The Scientist in Roberto Cavalli

Summer Walker in a Bow Dress from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

CoCo Jones in Retrofete

Meagan Good in Maison Rizman Ruzaini

Colman Domingo in a Ferrari Suit

Angela Simmons in Casze Atelier

Tinashe in Custom Guvanch

Jermaine Dupri in SoSoDef Jacket and Louis Vuitton Shoes

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: Getty/IG Reproduction/@BET