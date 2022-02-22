By: Anita Hosanna (@anitahosanna)
For Fall/Winter 2022, runways all around the Big Apple were decked out in latest styles by the hottest designers. As always, Fashion Bomb Daily attended several shows by the most coveted designs yet – here is our roundup of trend highlights from Christian Siriano, Victor Glemaud, LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung, Telfar, Bronx and Banco, The Blonds and Claudia Li!
1. Glitz Is In
Here come the sequins, and just like last season, they’re here to stay! Maximalism in full effect, sequins are appropriate for just about any occasion now. Go big, or go home!
2. Just Fur Fun
This season has proven that there are so many different ways to do fur – so long as you’re doing it boldly, you’re bound to ascend into the high fashion ranks!
3. Feathers Galore
Who doesn’t live for a feather trim in 2022? Serving opulence and extravagance, feathers were all over the catwalks and we are certainly not mad at it!
4. Highlighter Hues
What better way to highlight your style than to dress in full neon? Telfar, Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung and Bronx and Banco showed us just how throughout each of their vibrant collections.
5. Monochromatic Patterns
Print on print on print is the new way to do monochrome. Sergio Hudson, Claudia Li, Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung did the all pattern everything looks justice this fashion week.
6. Metallic Mentality
Another repeat from previous seasons, we love a flashy metallic moment especially when done by The Blonds, Laquan Smith or Bronx and Banco.
7. Denim for Days
The wardrobe staple has become a wardrobe statement. Telfar and Christian Siriano are revamping your jeans and giving them new life!
What is you favourite collection or trend?
We want to hear it!