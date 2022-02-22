By: Anita Hosanna (@anitahosanna)

For Fall/Winter 2022, runways all around the Big Apple were decked out in latest styles by the hottest designers. As always, Fashion Bomb Daily attended several shows by the most coveted designs yet – here is our roundup of trend highlights from Christian Siriano, Victor Glemaud, LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung, Telfar, Bronx and Banco, The Blonds and Claudia Li!

1. Glitz Is In

Here come the sequins, and just like last season, they’re here to stay! Maximalism in full effect, sequins are appropriate for just about any occasion now. Go big, or go home!

LaQuan Smith FW 22 – Photo: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com

Prabal Gurung FW 22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Bronx and Banco FW 22 – Photo: Courtesy of Bronx and Banco

2. Just Fur Fun

This season has proven that there are so many different ways to do fur – so long as you’re doing it boldly, you’re bound to ascend into the high fashion ranks!

LaQuan Smith FW 22 – Photo: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com

Christian Siriano FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Prabal Gurung FW 22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Victor Glemaud FW 22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

3. Feathers Galore

Who doesn’t live for a feather trim in 2022? Serving opulence and extravagance, feathers were all over the catwalks and we are certainly not mad at it!

Bronx and Banco FW 22 – Photo: Courtesy of Bronx and Banco

Prabal Gurung FW 22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

4. Highlighter Hues

What better way to highlight your style than to dress in full neon? Telfar, Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung and Bronx and Banco showed us just how throughout each of their vibrant collections.

Telfar FW 22 – Photo: Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Telfar

Sergio Hudson FW 22 – Photo: Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com

Prabal Gurung FW 22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Bronx and Banco FW 22 – Photo: Courtesy of Bronx and Banco

5. Monochromatic Patterns

Print on print on print is the new way to do monochrome. Sergio Hudson, Claudia Li, Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung did the all pattern everything looks justice this fashion week.

Sergio Hudson FW 22 – Photo: Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com

Christian Siriano FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Claudi Li FW 22 – Image courtesy of @claudialiofficial on Instagram

Prabal Gurung FW 22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

6. Metallic Mentality

Another repeat from previous seasons, we love a flashy metallic moment especially when done by The Blonds, Laquan Smith or Bronx and Banco.

The Blonds FW 22 – Image Courtesy of door11.com

Bronx and Banco FW 22 – Photo: Courtesy of Bronx and Banco

LaQuan Smith FW 22 – Photo: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com

7. Denim for Days

The wardrobe staple has become a wardrobe statement. Telfar and Christian Siriano are revamping your jeans and giving them new life!

Christian Siriano FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Telfar FW 22 – Photo: Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Telfar

What is you favourite collection or trend?

We want to hear it!