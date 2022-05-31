Comedian Nick Cannon and model meets actress Bre Tiesi took to social media to announce that they are expecting! The news came while on their Babymoon in the Caribbean and images from a beachside photoshoot put the baby bump on display.
For the shoot, Nick wore a Versace look including a $2,075 shirt and matching $2,075 shorts with a Wild ‘N Out bucket hat.
Get the look: $2,075 Versace Medusa Music Shirt
Get the look: $2,075 Versace Logo-Print Pleated Shorts
Here are some more images from the couple’s maternity shoot – congratulations to these two!
All Images: IG/Reproduction