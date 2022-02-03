Both Lil Baby and Young Thug have been spied wearing furry slides that have caused our inbox to explode with inquiries!

Young Thug was the first to wear them in a photo with Gunna and Lil Baby, with the caption, “Top 3 don’t @ 🅿️”

Then, Lil Baby was spied in the comfy slippers, deboarding a plane with them wearing a Balenciaga hoodie and Deebostub shorts:

We actually searched forever…and couldn’t find them because they’re unreleased! A kind reader named @buckyblanc0 gave us the scoop, saying, “They are by @readymade_official . Unreleased however… I’m a stylist they gave them out as RP to select rappers/Influencers only.”

So there you have it! For those asking for price and buying details, keep it locks to Ready Made’s IG for when you can cop a pair of your own.

Would you wear them?

Images: Instagram.