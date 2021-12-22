A lot of you had questions about the striped dress Yvonne Orji wore on the latest episode of Insecure!

@odion_ says, “Hey can you share the details on this dress Yvonne (Molly) had on in the last episode ?” @callme_esh writes, “Hello, could you all post details on Molly’s dress from last night’s episode?”

Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, appeared in the episode in a vintage Ann Demeulemeester dress from Replika Vintage, with costume design by Shiona Turini.

While we’re still on the hunt for the dress, you can see a similar stripe design below:

Standby for more photos + an update.

Until then, what did you think of the episode?