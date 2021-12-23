Monica and her mini me Laiyah were spied enjoying some quality time together at the Four Seasons in New Orleans. During their stay, the two donned matching black looks, delivering a fly mother-daughter style moment.
Monica wore the $298 Milano Di Rouge “Christian” trench coat in black paired with $198 “Harlow” denim jeans by the brand. To go along with her Milano Di Rouge pieces, she also rocked a black turtleneck, $1,230 Gucci rectangular-frame sunglasses with crystals, and $1,990 Prada Monolith brushed rois leather and nylon boots.
Laiyah matched her mom’s look with the $178 kid’s version of the Milano Di Rouge “Christian” trench coat. She paired the trench with a black turtleneck top, leather pants, and $400 Moncler “Ginette” waterproof logo rain booties, and $1,090 Balenciaga Shopping Phone Holder in black shiny crocodile embossed calfskin. Her look was styled by her mom.
So cute!
Photos: Cyndi B.