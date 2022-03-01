By: Anita Hosanna (@anitahosanna)

Today ends Milan Fashion Week for Fall-Winter 2022, and what a show it was! Right on cue, here is your weekly digest of the latest styles present across multiple fashion shows. Today we’re looking towards our most trusted designers to bring it to the catwalk, Fendi, Versace, Gucci, Prada, Moschino and Roberto Cavalli.

1. Leather Looks

Everyone is a fan of leather this season, namely Kim K and Katy Perry with their affinity for Prada and even Beyonce couldn’t get enough of it in the latest Ivy Park collection! Needless to say, the entirety of Milan has been taken over by leather-loving designers who are using different cuts, dyes and structuring to keep things interesting.

Prada FW22 – Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

Fendi FW22 – Carlo Scarpato / Gorunway.com

Versace FW22 – Salvatore Dragone / Gorunway.com

2. Suited and Booted

Taking it back to the disco era, jumpsuits and catsuits were all the rave in Milan! If you appreciate easy-to-wear garments, you’re in luck because these looks are one-and-done!

Moschino FW 22 – Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree.com

Roberto Cavalli FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Gucci FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

3. Pillowy Puffers

Looks like the outer-layer of choice at Milan Fashion Week was indeed the puffer jacket! They’re only getting puffier from here – take a glimpse at Versace, Moschino and Prada’s versions.

Versace FW22 – Salvatore Dragone / Gorunway.com

Moschino FW22 – Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree.com

Prada FW22 – Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

4. Sheer Tissues

Barely-there materials like chiffons, nylons, gauzes, voiles and others are exploding in popularity with FW22. We predict this will continue on into Spring-Summer 2023 as well!

Fendi FW22 – Carlo Scarpato / Gorunway.com

Prada FW22 – Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

Gucci FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

5. Shoulder Pads

A strong shoulder can take any jacket, coat or top from ordinary to over-the-top! Exhibit A: Versace, Gucci and Fendi.

Versace FW22 – Salvatore Dragone / Gorunway.com

Gucci FW22 – Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Fendi FW22 – Carlo Scarpato / Gorunway.com

And there you have it! Will you be partaking in any of these trends? Which collection stood out the most to you? Let us hear it!

Stay tuned for our coverage of Paris Fashion Week!

Main Image: Salvatore Dragone / Gorunway.com