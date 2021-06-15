Michael Costello Says Chrissy Teigen Almost Drove Him to Suicide; Tells Fashion Bomb Daily, “I just want to forgive and forget”

Shortly after Chrissy Teigen issued a public apology on the platform Medium for her past run-ins with cyberbullying, fashion designer Michael Costello stepped forward to speak out about his personal experience of being bullied by the former model, alleging that her harsh treatment drove him to contemplate suicide.

Back in 2014, screenshots of an alleged interaction between Michael Costello and a boutique owner were posted where it showed Michael Costello using racial slurs when addressing the owner. As a result, Chrissy Teigen commented on his Instagram page accusing the designer of being a racist. Costello addressed the matter stating that the racial comment was photoshopped and “has been proven false by Instagram and since taken down“.

Michael Costello attempted to reach out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate his side as a “victim of a vindictive cyber slander” of which Teigen responded with statements like “You will get what’s coming to you”, “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die“, and “Your career is over”.

Since then, Michael Costello has expressed how the unresolved transaction with Teigen has affected his career, essentially resulting in what he describes as being “blacklisted” by the industry. He shared in an Instagram post, “I would book jobs only to be pulled off last minute with no explanation. I would regularly get texts and calls from our mutual fiends and colleagues that her and Monica Rose, a powerful stylist in fashion, have gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.“

Just yesterday, Michael Costello has come forward to state how the matter with Chrissy Teigen and Monica Rose and the false narrative itself has caused him years of trauma and thus, depression and thoughts of taking his own life. Seven years later, Costello states how he has not recovered from the experience and only wishes to set himself free by speaking his truth.

Monica Rose with Gigi Hadid

He exclusively shared with Fashion Bomb Daily: “I just want to do as it says in the Bible forgive and forget – and let he who is with out sin cast the first stone.“

