Mary J. Blige linked up with director Eif Rivera, Diddy, Misa Hylton, and Trina for what appeared to be filming for her “Amazing” music video. Enjoying the vibes with her longtime friends, she stunned in a chic green mini dress.
Mary J. Blige wore a $2,680 Fannie Schiavoni “Hailey” open-back chainmail mini dress in green. She accessorized the stylish dress with a headscarf, sunglasses, a stack of necklaces and gold hoop earrings. Her look was styled by Jason Rembert.
Misa Hylton wore a $1,350 Fendi x Skims embossed short sleeve dress in cream paired with round sunglasses.
Trina posed with Mary J. Blige wearing a Philipp Plein “Clio” bodysuit and black leather shorts. She rounded off the look with crystal drop earrings and a three-layer necklace set.
