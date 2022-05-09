Mother’s Day weekend just got 10 times more fun-filled, and you can thank the one and only Mary J. Blige for that! In collaboration with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban, the hip-hop legend threw the first ever ‘Strength of Woman’ Summit from May 6th to 8th in Atlanta, Georgia, and it has since been announced that the event will be returning annually. The festival, named after her 13th studio album, was jam-packed with live panel discussions, workshops, good food and of course loads of entertainment and performances. Women empowerment, education and elevation were all the founding pillars of this project that has been in the works since the start of the global pandemic.

In honor of her contribution to the culture and community for women of color, the city of ATL declared May 5th her official day of honor! Fans, guests and supporters attended a special ceremony the day before the festivities to commemorate this monumental moment and raise the banner with MJB! Pictured below are Kandy Burruss and the NY native in celebration of her recent merit.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Needless to say, Mary J. kept the looks coming, starting with the above KNWLS paisley top retailing for $419 and $660 matching pants, paired with Sister Love x MJB hoops and Bottega Veneta shoes worn to the kick-off event!

Next, she sported a series of pink statement looks throughout the 3-day-long event in a show of solidarity with women! Blige strutted on stage for the opening night in a pink leather $2,790 Alexander McQueen top, $525 Dolce & Gabbana belt and denim boots.

Photo: Getty

She also performed in a hot pink Balmain romper with a perfectly matched bomber jacket and bedazzled stiletto boots amongst several other glitzy ensembles.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Also blessing the main stage were acts such as Usher, Method Man, Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Xscape who was styled by Jeremy Haynes in custom coats by Daniels Leather.

Photo: Will Sterling

Gospel Singer Kierra-Sheard wore a Sai Sankoh kaftan and pants during her performance at the event.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Pictured here below, Mary wore a $450 Jacquemus top, Milano Di Rouge jeans and Bottega Veneta sandals alongside Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez sporting a $1,650 Area jacket and $1,225 Versace latex skirt.

Photo: Will Sterling

At the concert on Saturday evening, Monique also wore L’Agence denim shorts with a $1,390 Tom Ford silk trimmed sequin tank and $1,345 Dolce & Gabbana rainbow sequinned boots accessorized with a Tom Ford bag, Louis Vuitton hoops and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry styled Jeremy Haynes. It just so happened the Yung Miami of the City Girls attended in the exact same top and footwear with her fellow group member JT wearing Balenciaga.

Photo: IG/Reproduction + Getty

Kelly Rowland was also in attendance, rocking a $990 Mugler dress!

IG/Reproduction

And you already know our Fashion Bomb Daily CEO Claire Sulmers was on the scene wearing Balenciaga x Gucci! To her left, Simone I. Smith, founder of Sister Love jewelry, was spotted also wearing Balenciaga heels and a metallic croco Chanel bag!

IG/Reproduction

For the final day, pink was the color of choice as Mary J. Bilge closed the festival in a Rowen Rose pleated top and wide-leg pant. Her accessories were none other than Sister Love x MJB once more. With all these style must-sees, not to mention the clothing donations closet made possible by Pepsi Stronger together, we believe it’s safe to say that the Strength of a Woman festival is an empowering fashion forward event that will continue to go down in history!

Photo: Getty

Stay tuned for more coverage of the SOAW Fest down the line, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year! What say you?