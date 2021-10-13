Marjorie and Steve Harvey delivered yet another Fashion Bomb couple style moment while in Paris, continuing to embody two things the city is most known for: love and style. The two were spotted in classy all-black looks as they stepped out for the night in the famous French town.

Marjorie Harvey wore an Alexander Vauthier black satin twisted front maxi wrap dress which she paired with $1,440 Amina Muaddi “Zula” sandals. She then rounded the look off with large crystal hoop earrings. For hair, she opted for a wavy ponytail to go along with her look.

Steve Harvey was outfitted in Fendi Fall 2021 pieces including their $3,490 black satin coat and $1,790 black satin shirt. He paired the Fendi black satin pieces with leather trousers from Dolce Gabbana Alta Sartoria. Finishing off the look, he was spied in a pair of Saint Laurent black patent boots. His ensemble was styled by Elly Karamoh.

What say you?