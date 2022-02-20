Mariah Carey was looking fabulous for Instagram, but that’s nothing new for the iconic entertainer. She was seen in an Instagram reel transforming from a chill look to a dazzling glance!

Image: Mariah Carey via Instagram

She started the video off in a $340 black, silk robe from Duckie Confetti collection. She transitioned into a custom Garo Sparo champagne toned, sparking gown.

Image: Mariah Carey via Instagram

She paired the gown with a furry, white stole from Abdul Sall Couture. She completed the elegant look with a pair of Dolce Gabbana pumps.

How are you feeling this look from the idol?

The silk robe is currently sold out, but you can shop on the site for more bomb pieces here!