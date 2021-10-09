We are thrilled to announce that Mah-Jing Wong is the latest designer to join the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop family!

Mah-Jing Wong is a Black fashion designer who developed a passion for designing at the young age of 11. He later went on to receive his Bachelor of Science at the Arts Institute of Philadelphia, interned for the iconic Zac Posen, and became a top six finalist on season 15 of Project Runway. Amongst his many accomplishments, he managed to squeeze in the biggest one of all: launching his celebrity-approved, self-named brand.

Launched in 2011, Mah-Jing Wong is known for creating bold pieces that accentuate the figure of the female wearer, exuding the utmost level of confidence. Vibrant colors, whether colorblocked or used monochromatically, find themselves placed on feminine silhouettes for women who aren’t afraid to turn heads with their style.

Celebrities like Cardi B, City Girls, Ari Fletcher, Laura Govan, Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Normani and more have been spied in the designer’s pieces.

Recently, Mah-Jing Wong showcased his Sailor Stars Vol. 1 collection at our Bomb Fashion Show! In fact, a few pieces from the runway collection are currently available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Shop Mah-Jing Wong on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, discover more here!

Photos: Tomas Herold / Stan Potts