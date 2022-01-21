Lori Harvey is a vintage lover, and celebrated her birthday in style on a yacht in the Bahamas.

Her first look? A $1,995 Jean Paul Gaultier Bodycon Printed Maxi dress:

She sunned on the deck in a Chanel Sport Top ca 2003 and Traingl bikini bottoms:

You can grab this coveted piece for $5,131 at Farfetch.com.

Lastly, she snapped a pic wearing a Dior top from the SS04 collection from @treasuresofnyc , a $350 @erika_maish knit skirt (sold out) and #BottegaVeneta accessories:

Her top and skirt are sold out, but you can get her Bottega Veneta accessories here.

What do you think of Lori’s vintage style?