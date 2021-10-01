Happy Friday! All day and everyday, we cover stylish looks worn by your celebrity faves from red carpet to street style moments. This week, we captured many style instances including Jeezy’s birthday look and Rihanna’s camouflage look in NYC.

We rounded up the top looks of the week based on your engagements during our daily coverage. Let’s get into them below:

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai claimed the top spot for the most-liked look this week! Celebrating his birthday, Jeezy posed for a few flicks at his bash wearing a Tom Ford Spring 2018 watercolor blazer jacket, white button shirt, and classic black bow tie. He also rocked a custom pair of pink metallic trousers by Téo Flor. His look was styled by Kris Shelby. Jeannie Mai wore a black crystal embellished jumpsuit from Tata LA, styled by Mark Paul. She accessorized her look with Clarité black heeled mules, black sunglasses, and Jackie Mack Designs small hoop earrings.

2. Rihanna in Marine Serre, Matthew Adams Dolan, and Junya Watanabe: 30,554 likes

Rihanna made a past unusual trend a thing again as she stepped out in a major skirt-pants combo! Rihanna was spotted in the $430 Marine Serre Punk Shaded Second Skin Tattoo top paired with a Junya Watanabe Fall 2021 camo and denim pleated skirt worn over a pair of Matthew Adams Dolan 2015 camouflage cargo pants. She also wore $360 Paula’s Ibiza Dive sunglasses, a 2001 Louis Vuitton graffiti handbag, and Amina Muaddi Ursina camo pumps.

3. Liza Koshy in Zimmermann: 19,231 likes

Liza Koshy attended a press day for Netflix’s My little Pony: A New Generation wearing a $1,450 Zimmermann Concert long sleeve bubble hem silk shirtdress paired with Paris Texas red suede knee high boots, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. She accessorized the look with Melinda Maria jewelry pieces.

4. Chloe and Halle in Yousef Al Jasmi: 17,200 likes

Chloe and Halle performed at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert in Yousef Al Jasmi 2021 Couture crystal-adorned gowns. Chloe paired her dress with $75.23 “Wrapped Up In Love” suede lace-up heels from Oh Polly, Falllon Jewelry pieces, and Gucci crystal gloves. Halle went with $325 Flor de Maria “Claudia” sandals. Both looks were styled by Nikki Cortez.

5. Cuban Link in Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom: 16,297 likes

Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines attended the premiere of BMF with boyfriend and producer 50 Cent wearing black dress with a nude mesh detail and crystal embellishments by Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom, styled by Naya Ashley. For accessories, she wore the $2,195 Jimmy Choo “Josefine 100” sandals.

So many bomb looks, but only one can be the top look of the week! Vote below:

Photos: Getty Images / Robert Barbera