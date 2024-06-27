Lizzo told us, “It’s bad bi— o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty,” and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer is looking like she is in her prime as she posed for Juneteenth in a custom Sam Adair dress that consisted of multicultural patches throughout.

Think black power, feminism, gay pride, and the University of Houston patches that perhaps embodied everything that Lizzo stands behinds. After all, she is a revolutionist.

She accessorized with oversized gold bangles, circular rings, and statement earrings. She even took the theme of her shoot one step further with her nails that each had their own custom design.

Lizzo’s glam looked incredible with a bold red lip and subtle smokey eye. Her hair was top notch, with a long afro that perfectly shaped her face, and was really flattering on the Detroit native.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @bonnienichoalds