Lizzo was spotted at Harry Styles’ concert in LA where she enjoyed herself with other music artists including SZA and BTS. She even expressed how she and BTS are now “besties” following the concert. Of course, Lizzo was not going to miss Harry’s performance as the two have been involved in a fun, star-studded friendship for some time now.

For the concert, Lizzo wore a custom edgy-chic look. She wore a $25 Fan Behavior “Hizzo” t-shirt which distressed with holes and embellished with safety pins on the sleeves by Stinson Haus. The tee read “These are my parents, no wonder why I’m so hot” along with photos of Harry Styles and Lizzo in a heart-shaped graphic. She paired the tee with custom Stinson Haus pants which featured a lace-up feature, neon flame design, and split-tone pants leg detail. She accessorized the look with jewelry pieces such as drop earrings and rings. Her look was styled by Jason Rembert.

