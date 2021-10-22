Lil Nas X was honored with his very own day, titled “Lil Nas X Day”, in Atlanta by the city’s council. For the momentous occasion, Broadcast Music, Inc., or BMI, held a dinner in honor of the Montero artist. Many familiar faces attended the party in support of the music artist and the declaration of his special day.

For the party, Lil Nas X wore a $2,860 Dsquared2 Tokyo velvet blazer paired with a black button-up shirt, trousers, and square toe boots. He also wore a butterfly pendant necklace and stud earrings.

Chloe Bailey wore a $7,869 Alexandre Vauthier rhinestone-embellished wrap mini dress with black heels and drop earrings.

Kandi Burruss grabbed a flick with Lil Nas X wearing a $495 Alice and Olivia Bradford Wool Stacey cardigan paired with black biker shorts and chain-detail leather ankle boots.

FABYs 2018 Executive of the Year Kim Blackwell posed with Kandi Burruss wearing a $3,900 Louis Vuitton lurex monogram sleeveless pullover and monogram patent ankle boots paired with jeans. She also wore jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, and hoop earrings.

Congratulations to Lil Nas X!

Photos: @freddyopix