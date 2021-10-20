Rapper LightSkinKeisha recently appeared on the ‘gram in an olive green look matched with a new hairstyle in a Fall-approved color. She rocked an olive green jumpsuit from Fashion Nova, discover how you can get her look:

LightSkinKeisha wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Maribel Snatched Jumpsuit in olive green. The jumpsuit features long sleeves and a hidden back zipper in a compression ribbed knit material that hugs the body, slimming your figure and accentuating your curves. While “Break The Bank” artist wore the olive green colorway, it also comes in black, heather grey, off-white, nude, and chestnut.

The rapper accessorized the jumpsuit with a Celine handbag and jewelry pieces like a pendant necklace and icy timepiece.

Thoughts? Make the jumpsuit yours here.