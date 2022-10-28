It’s been two years since we lost Chadwick Boseman, but he hasn’t left our minds or hearts. In his two-decade career he made his mark in movies and television, scooping up coveted awards (two SAGs, a Golden Globe, a Critic’s Choice Movie award and a Primetime Emmy, to name a few). Still, no sentimental statue could ever measure up to his work on bringing the Black Panther to life.

Before his passing, Boseman made major cultural impact playing the Black Panther, a movie credited as one of the best films of 2018 and the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

With the incoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s clear that family, friends and fans are feeling the lose more than usual, but despite his absence, his presence was still felt at the L.A premiere.

Letitia Wright, who acted alongside Boseman as King T’Challa’s tech genius sister Shuri, arrived to the premiere in an Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 suit. The dazzling ensemble features a tailored jacket with satin notch lapels, a cutaway waist and back finished with crystal harness embroidery.

You may have noticed the crystal harness jacket coupled with a single pleat bootcut trouser over McQueen’s Punk Chelsea Boot looks familiar. There’s a good chance you’re mind is being triggered to recall the Givenchy Spring 2018 Couture look Boseman wore to the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

While no word has been released from Letitia Wright or her stylist Shiona Turni on whether Boseman’s 2018 ensemble inspired this look, we’re willing to bet this was no happenstance. Sometimes the universe works in sentimentally styilish ways.

Photo: Getty

However, we do know director Ryan Coogler also brought a little Chadwick with him to the premiere. Wearing a white on white satin ensemble, Coogler accessorized with a gold and onyx dog tag necklace imprinted with a photo of Chadwick.

Photo: Getty

Photo : Getty

While we eagerly await the release of Wakanda Forever, we can rest assured that Chadwick Boseman’s legacy continues to build and stays top of mind.

RIP Chadwick. Wakanda forever.