The black girl magic hit different during the 13th Annual Ladylike Women of Excellence Luncheon over the weekend held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. Founded by Leah Pump, The Ladylike Foundation aims to empower, educate and inspire young women from underprivileged communities in the greater LA area through fundraising, mentorship and top-tier experiences just like this one! This year’s fashion show event raised funds for future scholarships all whilst awarding bursary recipients and special honorees Saweetie, actress Vanessa Bell Calloway and Adidas Director of Global Marketing Traci Morlan as outstanding role models for 2022. Supporters of the faith-based organization, including Tina Knowles, Cynthia Bailey, Coco Jones, Laura Govan and so many more, flooded the seats to praise and uplift our young generation of black women.

Former honoree Storm Reid hosted the afternoon wearing a Zimmerman dress styled by Jason Bolden with beaded braids by Shawnna 818 and makeup by Pauly Blanche.

Cool kids Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs attended in identical Alexander Wang looks!

Junie Shumpert made her own style statement wearing Chanel x Pharrell sunglasses, Doc Martens and a pearl adorned outfit!

To think, our future leaders, taste-makers and innovators were standing in this very room. We love to see it! What say you?

