As she makes her rounds to screenings and premieres for the House of Gucci film, Lady Gaga is delivering endless looks during her appearances. She was recently spotted attending the movie’s screening in London where she donned a silky brown gown.
Stepping away from Gucci threads for the night, Lady Gaga wore a custom brown silk dress by Et Ochs. Inspired by a Spring/Summer 2022 dress by the brand, the dress appears with a double-strapped one shoulder detail matched with a cutout component and high leg-slit. She paired the dazzling dress with D’Accori “Belle” metallic bronze platform heels and Alighieri jewelry pieces. Her look was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.
Photos: Getty