Rapper and Actress Kash Doll turned heads over the weekend at her baby shower held inside of the Louis Vuitton store in Atlanta.

Accompanied by her beau Tracy T and son Kashton, the family of 3 walked joyfully inside of the LV store where they were greeted by family and friends.

Kash Doll, who is expecting a baby girl named Klarity wore a baby pink tulle Albina Dyla dress from The Ivy Showroom, styled by @lavontheshopper.

Her maxi off the shoulder dress had ruffles throughout and was form-fitting, showing off her adorable baby bump.

She opted for Tom Ford heels that were embellished with crystals, and as she began to open her presents, she transitioned into her brown Hermes flats. Her Louis Vuitton jewelry case bag was so fitting for the location and occasion.

The fashion bomb couple was elated as they received multiple gifts from the French luxury fashion house.

Kash Doll may be the first celebrity to ever host a baby shower inside of a luxury store, and we loved seeing the innovation for a change. When you have a taste for the finer and luxurious things in life, it definitely shows.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction