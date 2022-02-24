Karruche attended a Galentine’s day dinner hosted by Coach, with a few friends; J’Ryan La Cour, Ej King and others!
For the evening, she slipped on a black $2,810 Mugler cutout, tulle trimmed, crepe de chine midi dress.
Mugler’s dress has dramatic cutouts, tulle paneling along the bodice and an alluring open back that almost looks like lingerie. Cut from crepe de chine, it has an attached bodysuit for coverage and falls to a fluid midi skirt that’s suspended from pin-thin straps.
Hair was styled by Yuichi Ishida and make up was by Stephen Moleski. Bomb!
Would you wear this dress for a night out? If so, nab yours at Net a Porter.
Image credits: @therealspw