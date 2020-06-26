Kanye West Announces Multiyear Partnership with The Gap

Kanye West, who once called himself similar to Andy Warhol and Walt Disney, and lamented his lack of support in the fashion industry, has come upon an amazing opportunity: to transform heritage American retailer GAP with his singular Yeezy Genius.
West, who once worked as a manager at The GAP before becoming an uber successful rapper and producer, has returned to the retailer full circle. GAP announced today that Mr. West has inked a multiyear deal creating clothing for men, women, and children.
Kanye West’s sartorial predilections in the past few years have certainly leaned more towards GAP’s subdued style vs. the Givenchy wearing, Louis Vuitton backpack slinging, Goyard case toting looks in which he burst onto the scene.
I think this will be a beautiful partnership, and I can’t wait to see how the West, Kardashian, and Jenner families embrace it.
What do you think?