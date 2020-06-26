Kanye West Announces Multiyear Partnership with The Gap

Kanye West, who once called himself similar to Andy Warhol and Walt Disney, and lamented his lack of support in the fashion industry, has come upon an amazing opportunity: to transform heritage American retailer GAP with his singular Yeezy Genius.

www.acepixs.com August 29, 2016 New York City Kanye West seen in New York City on August 29, 2016. Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures tel: 646 769 0430 Email: infocopyrightacepixs.com

West, who once worked as a manager at The GAP before becoming an uber successful rapper and producer, has returned to the retailer full circle. GAP announced today that Mr. West has inked a multiyear deal creating clothing for men, women, and children.

Kanye West’s sartorial predilections in the past few years have certainly leaned more towards GAP’s subdued style vs. the Givenchy wearing, Louis Vuitton backpack slinging, Goyard case toting looks in which he burst onto the scene.

I think this will be a beautiful partnership, and I can’t wait to see how the West, Kardashian, and Jenner families embrace it.

Photo by: KGC-195/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX 2016 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 6/7/16 Kanye West at The Louis Vuitton Art Of Giving Love Ball at Paris Fashion week.

What do you think?