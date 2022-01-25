While accompanied by Lil Yachty, Justine Skye was seen strutting in the streets of New York City wearing a $450 Saint Art New York Millie Patent Powder Blue Coat. She paired the stylish topper with a basic all black look, including black platform boots.

Her mid-length bright powder blue coat has a patent exterior and faux-shearling interior. It can be styled reversible, and features oversized pockets and silver and black novel zipper detailing.

We are loving the comfy but stylish getup from Justine Skye!

Images: Getty/ Saint Art